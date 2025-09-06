

Updates:



Re worked all spawn times for enemies some were incorrect, bosses are unaffected.

All enemies are now a consistent 10 seconds respawn timer.

Due to some AFK issues I've reworked some code so hopefully there isn't anymore issues where this was triggering incorrectly or not at all.



In other news im working on the next skill, this will take sometime to implement as you can imagine for any sneak speaks feel free to join our discord :).



Bug Fixes:

Hopefully fixed the issue for Thief's log achievements triggering incorrectly.