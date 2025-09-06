- MI tracking submission vs score;
- SRV trust all++;
- SRV Reconcile data validatedData command;
- SRV Trust all submissions mode (like before);
- UX Past chips maps doesn't show an active fabricate button anymore;
- TSL French wording requis vs besoin;
- MI Update local snaptshot (even if this should be less used with the new graphs endpoint);
- FIX Intro scores not update;
- UI Align center graph and button in the report window;
- UX Line breaks in spanish local;
- MI Admin tool to read unified submissions file;
- MI client and api unified submission flow rework;
- DDD Renaming helpers;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.114
