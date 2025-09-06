 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883803 Edited 6 September 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • MI tracking submission vs score;
  • SRV trust all++;
  • SRV Reconcile data validatedData command;
  • SRV Trust all submissions mode (like before);
  • UX Past chips maps doesn't show an active fabricate button anymore;
  • TSL French wording requis vs besoin;
  • MI Update local snaptshot (even if this should be less used with the new graphs endpoint);
  • FIX Intro scores not update;
  • UI Align center graph and button in the report window;
  • UX Line breaks in spanish local;
  • MI Admin tool to read unified submissions file;
  • MI client and api unified submission flow rework;
  • DDD Renaming helpers;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884311
