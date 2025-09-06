- FIX Tutorial's scores not updating;
- UX Past chips maps doesn't show an active fabricate button anymore;
- UX Line breaks in spanish local;
- TSL French wording requis vs besoin;
- MI Update local snaptshot (even if this should be less used with the new graphs endpoint);
- UI Align center graph and button in the report window;
- SRV Trust all submissions mode (like before);
- SRV client and api unified submission flow rework;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.114
