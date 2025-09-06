Meet Vex’Flex, the untouchable Orc Phantom — a predator born of shadows, fueled by spectral fury.

With Phantom Chains, she ensnares her prey in ghostly bindings, locking them in place and leaving them helpless.

Through Ethereal Step, she moves with otherworldly agility, slipping past attacks and turning evasion into survival.

Her Night Cloak wraps her in invisibility, vanishing from sight only to strike again when enemies least expect it.

And with Energy Grip, every strike she lands drains her foes, empowering her body with stolen strength and amplifying her power as the fight rages on.

On the battlefield, Vex’Flex is more than an assassin — she is a phantom of war, untouchable in her agility, relentless in her assault, and unstoppable as her strength grows with every attack.

Stay Epic. Stay Brave.