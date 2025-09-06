CHANGELOG

Locomotive and workbench redesign.



Added 7 constructions for the locomotive.



Wagon platform redesign.



Requirement to install floors on the wagon platform.



Ability to place materials on the floor implemented.



Added 8 new materials for painting floors and walls.



Restrictions on installing a roof with a stairwell on the second floor removed.



Updated introductory text for most languages.



Fixed a bug where the player could not place furniture on the train platform near track switches.



Fixed a bug where iron chairs would shift physically but remain visually in place.



Hey, train drivers! I'm excited to present the 18th update, focused on the redesign of the locomotive and the wagon platform, as well as the introduction of new construction elements for the locomotive. Seven constructions have been implemented for the locomotive, including: 3 locomotive armor elements, a track cleaner, a power frame for the platform, a roof platform for the locomotive, and armor for the train turbine. You will find these constructions in the new Locomotive category in the train construction menu.The train now features a convenient viewing platform on the roof. It was decided to implement a hatch in the roof of the cabin for quick access to the platform. To reach the platform, you need to open the hatch and use the ladder on the top part of the hatch. Many players take damage when jumping from the roof to the cabin floor of the locomotive. To avoid this, you should first jump onto the ladder ledge on the hatch cover and only then jump to the locomotive floor.Due to the initial absence of floors on the platforms, players could see the wheels, so it was decided to implement their rotation, which was previously postponed. Also, thanks to easy access to the locomotive roof, the rotation of the screws in the locomotive turbine was implemented, and smoke comes out of the chimney when the engine is on.The redesign also affected the wagon platform. The platform now has reinforcement ribs, making the entire structure look very robust. The platform initially does not have a floor. The player must place the floor before constructing the walls.Since there was a long-standing request to place materials on the surface of floors, this has been implemented. Eight new materials for painting floors and walls have been added.It was decided to remove the restriction on placing floors on the ceiling of the second floor. This slightly expands the use possibilities from the third floor. But note that in tunnels, installed furniture will protrude into the ceiling.In the last six months, the game has shown good sales, so I decided to expand the development team a bit and start by looking for a programmer for the project. Since this will require time both for the search and for adapting the new member to the project, I do not plan major updates during this period. Most likely, there will be several technically simple updates. The most likely upcoming updates are the expansion of construction elements for the train, the introduction of animals and hunting, as well as the expansion of cooking and farming.