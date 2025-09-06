 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883710
Update notes via Steam Community
Leveling system is partially implemented

Bug fix: Changing input mappings now works correctly

bugfix: When menu or loadout was open at the end of the round, they would not close when switching sides.

Weapon selection menu fixed. Monster team weapons no longer available in weapons menu, monster granades no longer available either.

"Click to change weapon" text added to edit weapon menu

Starry sky added to all maps

Statue visuals added, dwarf visuals added, frogman visuals added

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448941
