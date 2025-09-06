Leveling system is partially implemented



Bug fix: Changing input mappings now works correctly



bugfix: When menu or loadout was open at the end of the round, they would not close when switching sides.



Weapon selection menu fixed. Monster team weapons no longer available in weapons menu, monster granades no longer available either.



"Click to change weapon" text added to edit weapon menu



Starry sky added to all maps



Statue visuals added, dwarf visuals added, frogman visuals added



