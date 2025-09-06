Leveling system is partially implemented
Bug fix: Changing input mappings now works correctly
bugfix: When menu or loadout was open at the end of the round, they would not close when switching sides.
Weapon selection menu fixed. Monster team weapons no longer available in weapons menu, monster granades no longer available either.
"Click to change weapon" text added to edit weapon menu
Starry sky added to all maps
Statue visuals added, dwarf visuals added, frogman visuals added
Bugfixes and visual updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update