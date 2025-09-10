Chroma Zero is now playable in Russian and Italian!
That's probably the last localization coming online for a while, though if anyone is interested in helping with a LATAM Spanish version I think that would still be great to include. Otherwise that makes 13 total languages available! Thank you so much to everyone involved in the localizations. :)
As always if you have feedback on any localizations, good or bad (ideally constructive...) come visit the discord and let me know.
Other fixes are also in this build:
FOV change adjusts on-screen even when you're paused
One particular Zero is available post-credits if you hadn't found it before then
Russian + Italian
