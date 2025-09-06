 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883649
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you guys again for another super successful demo, this time at San Japan! This patch is another QOL patch refining the game even further. For the next updates we plan on adding more to the existing content in the game for a vertical slice that will establish the foundation of the full game before we move into making the rest of the major content. Please stick with us!

(These following changes have technically existed for a week)

  • Agent Cryptic's model has been slightly updated!

    (before and after!)

  • Trial 1 has been completely redone!

  • DASH now has a auto aim mechanic, if you aim a dash near a pole, bubble, spike, etc, you will now
    home in on it slightly

  • Added a flyover camera to the start of time-trials to better illustrate where the player needs to go

  • Updated checkpoint mechanic to place you in more predictable locations

  • Slightly reworked the cove hub

  • Added a new NPC to the hub

  • Fixed a bug that let you cancel out of the respawn animation

  • Respawning at a player made checkpoint now properly respawns you on the ground

  • Two new songs have been added to the time trial levels

  • Moved the location of the buckethead's seashell mission


(Newest Changes, following San Japan)

  • Added a camera sensitivity slider in the controls menu

  • Adjusted the placement of certain actors in the cove making 2 of the CD missions nearly impossible (they're now very possible)

  • Using RT on controller now snaps the camera to the direction the player is facing

  • Respawning at a player made checkpoint now sets the camera orientation in the intended direction

  • Added more checkpoints in the cove to reduce frustration

  • Cryptic now spawns atop a spike in trial 3

  • Fixed controller indicator not showing on ? kiosks

  • PHIA's dialogue in the tutorial stage now has a camera pan to better illustrate how to progress

  • Input is properly taken away from players in intro cutscenes of trials

  • Made dialogue trigger box bigger for PHIA in the cove

  • Launch bubbles now properly rotate you in the direction you shoot out from, making it easier to ledge grab after

  • Updated UI of the logs screen to be more readable

