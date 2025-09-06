Thank you guys again for another super successful demo, this time at San Japan! This patch is another QOL patch refining the game even further. For the next updates we plan on adding more to the existing content in the game for a vertical slice that will establish the foundation of the full game before we move into making the rest of the major content. Please stick with us!



(These following changes have technically existed for a week)



Agent Cryptic's model has been slightly updated!

(before and after!)

Trial 1 has been completely redone!



DASH now has a auto aim mechanic, if you aim a dash near a pole, bubble, spike, etc, you will now

home in on it slightly



Added a flyover camera to the start of time-trials to better illustrate where the player needs to go



Updated checkpoint mechanic to place you in more predictable locations



Slightly reworked the cove hub



Added a new NPC to the hub



Fixed a bug that let you cancel out of the respawn animation



Respawning at a player made checkpoint now properly respawns you on the ground



Two new songs have been added to the time trial levels



Moved the location of the buckethead's seashell mission





(Newest Changes, following San Japan)

