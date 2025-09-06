 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883556 Edited 6 September 2025 – 19:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.3.2 - 09/06/25
========================

Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
----------------------------
- Fix version mismatch when joining lobbies with no password
- Fix issue where player is not fully released from Steam lobby when
disconnecting

