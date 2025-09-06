Version 0.3.2 - 09/06/25
Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
- Fix version mismatch when joining lobbies with no password
- Fix issue where player is not fully released from Steam lobby when
disconnecting
Version 0.3.2
