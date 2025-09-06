 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883548 Edited 6 September 2025 – 19:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed Wool delivery point not marked.
- Fixed residences desk camera positions.
- Added missing vehicles previews on carts, and linked to all preview buttons.
- Fixed small cart 2 wheels cart not hooking
- Fixed player sync when on horse
- Fixed river on Lumen
- Improved networking vehicle position sync.
- Fixed late join causing sails to unfurl on clients.
- Fixed some map labbels.

