6 September 2025 Build 19883517
Update notes via Steam Community
- Hacker Tower Open world blocked for now
- Camperwash + Paintshop vertical camera off
- Shop + Dialog fixed & Lobby Controller navigation update
- Hoverboard updates
- Some common UI lobby navigation stuff
- Widget safety checks
- Hoverboard update
- Party joinable!
- Icon button mouse animations
- Invite friend tab + CopyToClipboard function for Blueprints

Windows GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
