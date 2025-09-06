- Hacker Tower Open world blocked for now
- Camperwash + Paintshop vertical camera off
- Shop + Dialog fixed & Lobby Controller navigation update
- Hoverboard updates
- Some common UI lobby navigation stuff
- Widget safety checks
- Hoverboard update
- Party joinable!
- Icon button mouse animations
- Invite friend tab + CopyToClipboard function for Blueprints
Small Playtest feedback fixes
