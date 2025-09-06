Hey Tempus Deusies!
It's been a long time since I updated lords & Blades and that's because I've been busy making it as good as I can. I have heard all the criticisms and am working hard to try and make the game as good as I can. With this, I have a large update! This hopefully makes the game more playable, fun and stable.
First of all, we got a bunch of fixes.
Fixes
- Tera's Quest fix, now it cannot be completed before taking the quest.
- Fixes two achievements not triggering
- Reworked melee attack sound and feedback design, added new sounds and physical effects upon succesfull hits, also added ''Break'' system to ''break'' positioning and stun them.
- Mithrill sword changed to correct weapon model
- Small Buckler changed to correct weapon model
- Increased price of Steel Sword and decreased it's damage by 3 (52)
- Decreased damage of Warhammer by 5 (49)
- Decreased Archer's Buckler's melee attack speed from 0.1 to 0.05
Then, we have a bunch of new features and additions.
Added
- Added more achievements
- Reworked the Endgame, now reachable by talking to Harry the Priest after Cellius.
- Reworked Abyssal Veil, its now an Island called; Emerald Isle
- Reworked Options Menu
- Added options menu in the inventory
- Reworked the inventory setup to look a bit better
- Added ''Break'' system in melee combat
- Added New quest after Tyrus, talk to Harry after Cellius's defeat for more info. (No spoilers here!)
- Added a new achievement for this quest.
- Added a new NPC in Esway's Refuge (Sven)
- Added a feature where NPC's change their opinion of you based on in-game actions
- Overhauled Glanceria, got rid of the slums and placed new buildings with new NPC's.
Lords & Blades is the kind of game I always wanted to make. Unfortunately, I have released it a tad bit too early, assuming that everyone would love it as much as I did. Ofcourse, we have people who do for
whom I am ever gratefull, but I also see now the criticisms and hopefully with this massive update the game will be much better!
Thanks for all the amazing support.
Sentinel Studios
