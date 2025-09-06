- Added new improvements for AI behaviour around vaultable retaining walls

- AIs will now follow you if you walk up onto a retaining wall along the roads

- AIs will also jump on/off of retaining walls to chase you if you try to use this as a tactic to avoid combat

- The donkey will now run up on/jump over retaining walls along roads rather than running around them when called

- The 'Wishlist on Steam' button now closes the application so that the steam page can be seen (previously the game remained on top, so it wasn't obvious that the steam page had been opened)



Known Issues:

- Rogues may occasionally become stuck on retaining walls if you jump on/off of them multiple times

- Rogues sometimes fail to reach the correct jump height to get up onto the wall and get stuck in a jump loop