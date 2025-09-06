Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.6.1.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

Fixed a problem with the dinosaur footsteps, now they should play more often, in cases where they were failing to play.

Walking in water sounds are once again playing at the appropriate times.

Deinonychus size category is now average, instead of medium.

Tyrannoaurus Rex's swmming offset has been corrected and now swims more submerged in water.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex's feet no longer slide around on the ground while standing idle.

Some dinosaur's tongues no longer stretch to the origin world point due to a component that was involved in food ragdolls.

Updated the prairie biome and ground texture.

Updated the jungle biome ground texture.