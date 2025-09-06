 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883460 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.6.1.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

  • Fixed a problem with the dinosaur footsteps, now they should play more often, in cases where they were failing to play.

  • Walking in water sounds are once again playing at the appropriate times.

  • Deinonychus size category is now average, instead of medium.

  • Tyrannoaurus Rex's swmming offset has been corrected and now swims more submerged in water.

  • The Tyrannosaurus Rex's feet no longer slide around on the ground while standing idle.

  • Some dinosaur's tongues no longer stretch to the origin world point due to a component that was involved in food ragdolls.

  • Updated the prairie biome and ground texture.

  • Updated the jungle biome ground texture.

  • Updated the coniferous biome ground texture.

