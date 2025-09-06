 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883434 Edited 6 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Changes of Version 0.3.7:

- fixed ready up button not working

- fixed meteorite crater spawning in air

- visually overhauled meteorite craters

- fixed meteorite spawning twice

- added meteorite sounds

- added ingame emote wheel

(LeftAlt and move mouse to select)

- added Emergency Tape

for fixing a broken visor

- added spaceship landing animation

- added enterable lower spaceship section

- added voicechat testing

(Push to talk: Hold V)

- added ship ressources

(Fuel, Oxygen, Energy)

- added Emergency Probe

(for restocking ressources if empty)

- added gravity diversity

- added private Sessions

- widget polishing

Changed files in this update

