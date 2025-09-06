Current Changes of Version 0.3.7:
- fixed ready up button not working
- fixed meteorite crater spawning in air
- visually overhauled meteorite craters
- fixed meteorite spawning twice
- added meteorite sounds
- added ingame emote wheel
(LeftAlt and move mouse to select)
- added Emergency Tape
for fixing a broken visor
- added spaceship landing animation
- added enterable lower spaceship section
- added voicechat testing
(Push to talk: Hold V)
- added ship ressources
(Fuel, Oxygen, Energy)
- added Emergency Probe
(for restocking ressources if empty)
- added gravity diversity
- added private Sessions
- widget polishing
Changed files in this update