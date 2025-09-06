 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883433
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a secret switch.
- Added a silky easter egg that only appears on September 4th.
- Added Monomanipulation Mode to the Challenge Modes menu. (With this mode enabled, if you start with exactly one unit in your starting crew, and you are still in a valid Monocrew run, then unit reward boxes—both from combat and Sacrifice Trade encounters—will be guaranteed to drop your monounit if it was possible to pull that unit in the first place.)
- Fixed a bug where player units could be controlled while the pause menu was open.
- Fixed a bug where the player could stand up after clicking an encounter node under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where the lantern could be deployed in certain unexpected instances.
- Fixed a bug where light-related events could persist between save files.
- Fixed a bug where certain end-of-game ambience could persist between runs.
- Fixed a bug where exceptionally speedy players could end their turn in between certain tutorial events.
- Corrected which range icons for the Starseer are crossed out at the upgrade station and in stat bars.
- Other small fixes and adjustments.

