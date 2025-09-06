 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19883371 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added "Pending Rewards!" indicator to main menu to better indicate that you have unopened chests
-added 2 new achievements

-reduced scoped and unscoped kar98/Lee Enfield recoil by half
-experimental new tank turret direction system that should prevent weird behaviour under or close to obstacles

-fixed motorcycles falling over when not used or when freshly spawned
-fixed battle chests not showing up in battle shop and failing to open

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link