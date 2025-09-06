-added "Pending Rewards!" indicator to main menu to better indicate that you have unopened chests

-added 2 new achievements



-reduced scoped and unscoped kar98/Lee Enfield recoil by half

-experimental new tank turret direction system that should prevent weird behaviour under or close to obstacles



-fixed motorcycles falling over when not used or when freshly spawned

-fixed battle chests not showing up in battle shop and failing to open