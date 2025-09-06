-added "Pending Rewards!" indicator to main menu to better indicate that you have unopened chests
-added 2 new achievements
-reduced scoped and unscoped kar98/Lee Enfield recoil by half
-experimental new tank turret direction system that should prevent weird behaviour under or close to obstacles
-fixed motorcycles falling over when not used or when freshly spawned
-fixed battle chests not showing up in battle shop and failing to open
Version 0.1.3.168 - 2 new achievements and hotfix
