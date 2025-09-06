 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19883332 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Spanish (Spain) language support - A HEFTY thanks to Mersus for providing the Spanish localization!
  • Turkish language support - A SUPREME thanks to Emirdağ Akdeniz for providing the Turkish localization!
  • Dutch language support - A RADICAL thanks to WizardlyG for providing the Dutch localization!
  • Startup language selector now defaults to English again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3692661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link