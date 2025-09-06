- Spanish (Spain) language support - A HEFTY thanks to Mersus for providing the Spanish localization!
- Turkish language support - A SUPREME thanks to Emirdağ Akdeniz for providing the Turkish localization!
- Dutch language support - A RADICAL thanks to WizardlyG for providing the Dutch localization!
- Startup language selector now defaults to English again.
Patch Notes Version 1.14
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update