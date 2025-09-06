Added per-player accessibility option for Battle Assist, to help those who have difficulties with playing video games.



Added accessibility option to dim screen for players sensitive to the games bright colors.



Added per-player option to disable controller vibration.



Added per-player option to use a dynamic camera or a static camera, for those who are sensitive to motion sickness.



All accessibility options have been added to the weapon wheel.



Adjusted damge given and taken per difficulty.



Changed enemy health arrow to health bar and made it much more visible.



Change the comic text, such as "Boom" and "Pow" to soft particles. Now they will only be seen at distance and never near the camera.



Adjusted the "screen jiggle" when electrocuted to be much less intense.



Cheats are persistent until returing to the main menu.



Changed "Multi-Molly" fire angle to be lower.



Full heal pads have been added to every map, to give a consistent source of health packs.



Shield now blocks being slimed.



Health bar heights have been adjusted.



Toned down bollboard explosions.



SWAT special attack frequency has been doubled.



Corrected some character portraits.



"Christmas Carnage" level snow size reduced.



Balanced weapon spawn RNG.