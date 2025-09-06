 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883308 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed rare cases where items could get stuck when taking them off the shelf

  • Fixed item rotation when placing products on a shelf

  • Added bag spawning on the counter

  • Added different bag colors

  • Reduced research fail chance

