6 September 2025 Build 19883299 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Diceball Update 1.1.1

Checking back in with our players after Diceball Update 1.1, we received feedback that some cards were not working as intended (Endorsements, Waste Pitch, Warning Track). In addition to these fixes, we've also been playing Diceball a LOT here at Ducknest Games and have found that the difficulty pendulum has swung very far in the opposite direction.

Right now, we feel it is far too easy to crush the opponent in most games. That being said, we've balanced the opponent teams in Games 2-10 to have more cards and better outcomes. We will continue to monitor difficulty and adjust as need be, but we hope these changes bring back a little bit of the challenge to Diceball. Full changes can be found below:

  • Game 2, Game 3, Game 4 opponents now have one card and have had a former 'Out' outcome replaced with a 'Double'.

  • Game 5, Game 6, Game 7 opponents now have two cards and have had two 'Out' outcomes replaced with 'Double' and 'Triple'.

  • Game 8, Game 9, Game 10 opponents now have three cards and have had former 'Out' outcomes replaced with a 'Double', 'Triple', and 'Homerun'.

  • Fixed a bug that was causing the old 'Barreled Up' card effect to still be present in certain scenarios.

  • Turned the lights off in the Locker Room on teams that are currently 'LOCKED'.

