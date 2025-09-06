 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883259 Edited 6 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimizations:
1. Optimized some movement issues for creatures (frame rollback, walking in mid-air, walking backwards).
2. Implemented more significant CPU optimizations for environmental creatures like fish and deer.
3. Optimized the navigation system for No. 17, Elite No. 17, Elite No. 16, No. 50, and No. 31.
4. Optimized the issue of land creatures and companions entering water. (Derived from previous updates)
5. Fixed the issue of companion creatures attacking air. (Derived from previous updates)
6. Removed the weight limit for chests.

