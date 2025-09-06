 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883190 Edited 6 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BAN LIST
Fixed the ban list not properly working. Banned people shouldn't be able to join anymore.

SESSION MESSAGE
You now recieve a contextual message when joining/leaving a sessions :
- When you join a session.
- When you leave a session.
- When the session is closed.
- When you get kicked from a session.
- When you get banned from a session.
- When the session close from an error.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2780981
