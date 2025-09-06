BAN LIST
Fixed the ban list not properly working. Banned people shouldn't be able to join anymore.
SESSION MESSAGE
You now recieve a contextual message when joining/leaving a sessions :
- When you join a session.
- When you leave a session.
- When the session is closed.
- When you get kicked from a session.
- When you get banned from a session.
- When the session close from an error.
UPDATE 0.12.4
