16 September 2025 Build 19883169 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to officially announce the release of “The Sacrilege”! This game has been a labor of love, crafted with care to deliver an unforgettable experience that will challenge your view!.

Due to unexpected pre-launch issues, we’re offering the game at a...

...special discounted price for the first 7 days after launch...

This is the perfect opportunity to dive in early, explore the story, and experience everything the game has to offer at a great value.

Don’t miss your chance to be among the first to uncover the secrets of “The Sacrilege”—available now!

-Supremus Games

