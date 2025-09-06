 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19883130 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed leaderboard toggle during Campaign world select breaking menu navigation
  • Fixed exiting level from pause menu breaking leaderboard score downloading

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link