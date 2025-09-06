- Fixed leaderboard toggle during Campaign world select breaking menu navigation
- Fixed exiting level from pause menu breaking leaderboard score downloading
v1.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update