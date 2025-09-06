 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19883126 Edited 6 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.1.1 (quick fix):

  • Fixed player not moving when hovering over where quests window used to be, even when quests closed


Follow my developer account to be notified when any of my new games release!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3721661
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3721662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link