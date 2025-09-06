Hey there!



Thanks for your feedback regarding bugs and requests to add some additional stuff into the game!

We read every review and post in Fragile Reflection Steam community.



Here's patch notes:

Added nausea-issue resolving methods: FOV slider and additional effects to turn off (see VHS toggle).

Added hit reaction for the player. Special animation plays when Kario takes damage. It prevents her from using some weapons for the short period, but she still can move;

Sounds sliders mistake resolved: no 0 (mute) - 1 (max) levels of sound corellate to the settings;

Y-Inversion for the camera has been added;

Sensitivity default value is now correct;

Resolved the menu navigation issue;

Incorrect hint glyphs bug fixed;

Enemies timings got adjusted;

Added more ammo on the boss arenas;

Sanatorium section texture clipping bug resolved;

City section river hatch stuck resolved;

Pool-rooms falling bug resolved;

Corrected character's name on the first dialogue with Haruki.

Issues that we aware of and working on:

Long loading/saving problem;

Game "forgets" about having melee equipped (occurs only after restarting the level)

Jinsei achievment problem

Thanks for your feedback, see you next patch!