This update focuses on general improvements to make your gameplay smoother and more stable.
- Overall game stability enhancements
- Improved performance and responsiveness
- Minor visual and audio adjustments for a better experience
Players with the game installed will see the update queued automatically. Enjoy surviving the horrors of Genebreak!
Genebreak – Patch 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
