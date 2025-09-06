 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883115 Edited 6 September 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update focuses on general improvements to make your gameplay smoother and more stable.

- Overall game stability enhancements
- Improved performance and responsiveness
- Minor visual and audio adjustments for a better experience

Players with the game installed will see the update queued automatically. Enjoy surviving the horrors of Genebreak!

