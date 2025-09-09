 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19883076
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Add volume slider (yeah what a genius ...)
1. Experimenting with some VHS effects.
2. Change annoying long starting video.
3. Removed the loading delay.
4. Some design addition.
5. Little optimizing addition.
6. Add the Screen Space Global illumination and reflection.
7. Correctly rebuild project, so the project has grown in size because now all the content has been processed.
8. Just wanna remake project from scratch or made part 2, that will be really worthy. God bless my 3 years of study Unreal Engine.

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2542381
