This is a large content update for polish and reworks. It also includes many files for the next Dreamrealm making the update fairly large, but access to that will be coming at a later date. The main story still currently ends after defeating Umbra. This update includes:

-Long overdue Howling Keep rework.

-Alchemy and ingredient rework, plans to be expanded further in later updates.

-New gun to buy in the Holy City.

-Performance upgrades.

-New attack pattern for Flesh Golem.

-Completely reworked character models for certain NPCs.

-Multiple small map additions, game changes and bug fixes.

There is a very large update in the works for story and content which may take months before it is finalized. But I assure you tons of time is going into getting it completed!