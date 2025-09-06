WARNING: previous game saves are not compatible with this update.

I have changed the way the driver academy system works. You still have the choice between creating your own academy or using an existing one, but this time what matters is a new element which is the training centre.

When creating your own academy, you have complete control of how much to invest in your training centre (just like anything else in the HQ). When using an existing academy, you do not need to pay for anything but you also do not have control over the training centre.

You can also now see a list of drivers in the academy.

Other:

Did some minor UI tweaks.

Fixed a bug related to driver transfers.

NOTE REGARDING FUTURE UPDATES:

Future updates will come out slowly since I do not have much time to work on the game and I appreciate your patience.