Bug Fixes
ESC Key Menu Behavior
Fixed an issue where pressing the ESC key would close all open menus instead of just the top layer.
The ESC key now correctly closes menus one level deep at a time, making navigation smoother and preventing accidental menu exits.
Lumber & Plunder – Patch Notes v1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
