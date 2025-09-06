 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883008
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

ESC Key Menu Behavior

Fixed an issue where pressing the ESC key would close all open menus instead of just the top layer.

The ESC key now correctly closes menus one level deep at a time, making navigation smoother and preventing accidental menu exits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3750461
