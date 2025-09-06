 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19883004
Update notes via Steam Community

- gop-stop mechanic - if you load into an area and there's already an agressive mob waiting to shoot you - instead he will offer a protection and walk you to closest blue hub area for fifty bucks

- Reworked legs movement - no more speed scalers for strafing and moving back. Had to reduce base movement speed to balance that out

- Trail of Blood mode can be now played on medium difficulty

- Hard difficulty hides red mobs outlines in story campaign too

- Six hands boss fix and other fixes

Thank you all for support!

