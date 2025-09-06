 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19883001 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Online

· Packets now continue to be sent during gameplay pauses to reduce the recovery time after packet loss.
· Fixed bug that prevented replays containing desync diagnostic data from loading properly.
· Improved precision when checking frame synchronization between players.

General

Gameplay
· Wall Jump
    - Adjusted leaveGroundType to NONE on wall_jump, preventing the animation from being prematurely cancelled in some instances.

Structures
· Fixed bug that caused you to sometimes inappropriately slip off of the edge of a stage and onto the ledge.
· Fixed bug that could sometimes cause you to incorrectly land multiple times near a ledge.

Playable Characters

CommanderVideo
· CPU
    - Now knows how to use the rainbow trail to access jump cancels.
    - Now aims neutral special in the enemy’s direction.
    - Now utilizes jump cancels out of successful side special hits.
    - Increased usage of up tilt.
    - No longer uses up special outside of recovery.

Octodad
· CPU
    - Now only uses up and down special offensively when an enemy is in range of the attack.

Orcane
· CPU
    - Now knows when to activate a puddle with up or down special if an enemy is near one.

Ultra Fishbunjin 3000
· CPU
    - Now uses the side special followup attack.
    - Now knows how to jump cancel side special.
    - Now only uses neutral special when in range of an enemy.
· Character Select Screen
    - Updated box selection graphic.
· Jab
    - 📢 Increased volume of the special hit sound effect.

The Watcher
· Bug Fixes
    - Fixed error that may have been contributing to slowdown online while playing as her.

Assists

Fancy Pants Man
· Pixel Art
    - White outline added.

Custom Content

API
· Fixed null EntityHitCondition constants: NONE, CHARACTER, PROJECTILE, ITEM, and CUSTOM_GAME_OBJECT
· Newly added CharacterAiActions constants that can be used to enable/disable specific moves
· New CharacterAiScript methods: disableAction(), enableAction(), isActionEnabled()

Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.5.0

https://github.com/Fraymakers/api-types-plugin/releases/tag/0.5.0

Changed files in this update

Depot 1420351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link