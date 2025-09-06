Online



· Packets now continue to be sent during gameplay pauses to reduce the recovery time after packet loss.

· Fixed bug that prevented replays containing desync diagnostic data from loading properly.

· Improved precision when checking frame synchronization between players.



General



Gameplay

· Wall Jump

- Adjusted leaveGroundType to NONE on wall_jump, preventing the animation from being prematurely cancelled in some instances.



Structures

· Fixed bug that caused you to sometimes inappropriately slip off of the edge of a stage and onto the ledge.

· Fixed bug that could sometimes cause you to incorrectly land multiple times near a ledge.



Playable Characters



CommanderVideo

· CPU

- Now knows how to use the rainbow trail to access jump cancels.

- Now aims neutral special in the enemy’s direction.

- Now utilizes jump cancels out of successful side special hits.

- Increased usage of up tilt.

- No longer uses up special outside of recovery.



Octodad

· CPU

- Now only uses up and down special offensively when an enemy is in range of the attack.



Orcane

· CPU

- Now knows when to activate a puddle with up or down special if an enemy is near one.



Ultra Fishbunjin 3000

· CPU

- Now uses the side special followup attack.

- Now knows how to jump cancel side special.

- Now only uses neutral special when in range of an enemy.

· Character Select Screen

- Updated box selection graphic.

· Jab

- 📢 Increased volume of the special hit sound effect.



The Watcher

· Bug Fixes

- Fixed error that may have been contributing to slowdown online while playing as her.



Assists



Fancy Pants Man

· Pixel Art

- White outline added.



Custom Content



API

· Fixed null EntityHitCondition constants: NONE, CHARACTER, PROJECTILE, ITEM, and CUSTOM_GAME_OBJECT

· Newly added CharacterAiActions constants that can be used to enable/disable specific moves

· New CharacterAiScript methods: disableAction(), enableAction(), isActionEnabled()



Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.5.0



https://github.com/Fraymakers/api-types-plugin/releases/tag/0.5.0



