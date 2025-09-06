Online
· Packets now continue to be sent during gameplay pauses to reduce the recovery time after packet loss.
· Fixed bug that prevented replays containing desync diagnostic data from loading properly.
· Improved precision when checking frame synchronization between players.
General
Gameplay
· Wall Jump
- Adjusted leaveGroundType to NONE on wall_jump, preventing the animation from being prematurely cancelled in some instances.
Structures
· Fixed bug that caused you to sometimes inappropriately slip off of the edge of a stage and onto the ledge.
· Fixed bug that could sometimes cause you to incorrectly land multiple times near a ledge.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
· CPU
- Now knows how to use the rainbow trail to access jump cancels.
- Now aims neutral special in the enemy’s direction.
- Now utilizes jump cancels out of successful side special hits.
- Increased usage of up tilt.
- No longer uses up special outside of recovery.
Octodad
· CPU
- Now only uses up and down special offensively when an enemy is in range of the attack.
Orcane
· CPU
- Now knows when to activate a puddle with up or down special if an enemy is near one.
Ultra Fishbunjin 3000
· CPU
- Now uses the side special followup attack.
- Now knows how to jump cancel side special.
- Now only uses neutral special when in range of an enemy.
· Character Select Screen
- Updated box selection graphic.
· Jab
- 📢 Increased volume of the special hit sound effect.
The Watcher
· Bug Fixes
- Fixed error that may have been contributing to slowdown online while playing as her.
Assists
Fancy Pants Man
· Pixel Art
- White outline added.
Custom Content
API
· Fixed null EntityHitCondition constants: NONE, CHARACTER, PROJECTILE, ITEM, and CUSTOM_GAME_OBJECT
· Newly added CharacterAiActions constants that can be used to enable/disable specific moves
· New CharacterAiScript methods: disableAction(), enableAction(), isActionEnabled()
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.5.0
Online
