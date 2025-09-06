New Features
- Preserve Aspect Ratio: New profile option to maintain the original aspect ratio when going fullscreen or resizing windows. This fixes stretching issues in games like The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky - Preserve Client Area and Preserve Aspect Ratio are now mutually exclusive options
- Automatic Re-application: Borderless Gaming now detects when a game resets its window state (common after cutscenes or resolution changes) and automatically re-applies your profile. This fixes issues with games like Lucky Tower Ultimate
Changed files in this update