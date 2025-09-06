(Version 1.94) 9/6/25:

-Added several new dubious part testing jobs for the woman at New Age Auto Parts.

-Added two new jobs for a contractor located near the north east tower.

-Added two new jobs for the cell tower NPC. Progression requires having been arrested, having two or more outstanding citations, or having a warrant.

-Added a new job for Don.

-Added a new job for Jimmy.

-Added two new jobs for the utility worker.

-Added a job for the woman working at the gas station.

-Added two new jobs for Jiggs and two rewards for completing them.

-Added a radar detector(obtained through a job).

-Added new animations for eating and drinking.

-Added a paint mixer to the mod shop to make paint with custom colors, gloss, and metallic traits.

-Added a PSI gauge to monitor Diamondback turbo performance(obtained through a job).

-Added ambient sound for radio tower area.

-Added audio feedback for tire depth gauge and light switches.

-Added additional lighting effects in town at night.

-Added tail lights and reverse lights to both trucks.

-Added mud and water rooster tail effects on Diamondback.

-Fixed an issue where you could get stopped for an open container violation long after drinking.

-Fixed an issue where the sheriff could continue to target the vehicle instead of the player if the player bailed at the right time.

-Fixed an issue with the Eagle's oil light always being on with the 2jz engine installed.

-Fixed an issue where the player wouldn't lean back after entering a vehicle while leaned forward.

-Fixed an issue where it was possible to break the process of purchasing the Diamondback.

-Fixed an issue where the truck would sometimes creep forward when idle.

-Fixed a duplication issue with the Diamondback's jack.

-Fixed an issue where truck doors wouldn't be fully closed when loading a game. The Eagle's doors will remain the way they are.

-Fixed one of the abandoned vehicles having an engine which constantly respawned.

-Fixed an issue where the inventory menu could stop the motion of the character.

-Fixed an issue where the Dentside could be started without a battery.

-Fixed a visual bug with digital gauges.

-Fixed an issue where player would sometimes still try to exit through the driver's side door if the vehicle was stuck on its side.

-Fixed an issue where the i6 belts were difficult to attach and could be attached multiple times.

-Fixed an issue where the Diamondback's window were blocking out police lights.

-Fixed an issue where drunk visual effects could persist after sleeping.

-Fix to Sheriff's body becoming distorted after recovering from being ragdolled.

-Fix to an issue where the Sheriff could have trouble getting the player into the patrol car due to a trailer or vehicle blocking the door.

-Fix to Sheriff's vehicle suspension having inaccurate turning visuals and lowering itself after each day.

-Fix to Sheriff causing problems by trying to walk between a vehicle and its trailer.

-Fix to Sheriff reversing too aggressively when pursuing the player.

-Fixed an issue where the Sheriff could run over the player without actually making contact.

-Fix to diamondback ignition switch issues when trying to crank a broken inline 4 engine.

-Fix to dropping iron ore through the map and recovering it at the lost and found.

-Fixed an issue which could make the compound turbo pipe difficult to connect.

-Fix to some fluid draining/adding issues.

-Fixed some V8 engine movement and broken oil light issues.

-Changed: Decreased the volume of the i6 engine.

-Changed the way hit and run charges are interpreted to avoid charges which weren't your fault.

-Changed: You can now run over and break trash cans, mailboxes, and sign posts.

-Changed vehicle towing will not move the character if they're already in the vicinity of the destination.

-Changed saves to preserve the current weather.

-Changed beef-a-reeno to be in a can instead of a box. Changed its location in the store.

-Changed the sheriff's dialogue box to only be available when he is near the impound.

-Changed the effect that drunkenness has on controls.

-Changed the gas can to include fullness percentage in its description.

-Changed: Moved the water tap higher at the gas station to make it easier to use.

-Changed: Reworked some of the North West mud trails.

-Changed: Jimmy Junks will now explain why he won't work on your 2jz or v8 engines.

-Changed: Riding in the back of the sheriff vehicle should feel less wobbly.

-Various terrain cleanup.

-Various code refactoring on some inefficient scripts.