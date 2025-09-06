60,000 sold units! WOW! Thank you so much! It really means a LOT to me and I hope you all enjoy the Game ^^



-> New Skin: The Diamond Pickaxe Paddle can now be selected in the Skin Selection



-> You can now rebind the Checkpoint Selection UI in the Settings



-> I will implement Twitch Integration in the first Content Update (coming late September / beginning of October) and I already built in a Rebind option for this feature too (you can just ignore it for now)



-> I switched the color for the Key Rebind Buttons in the Settings to make the stand out more



-> The Special DLC or Event Skins, that you dont need for the Skin Collector Achievement) now have a golden frame



I spent the last weeks to work on the new Gamemode, which will come into the game in the first Content Update, and Im really excited about your opinion and feedback ^^ Im still on vacation right now and Im a solodev so I need some time to deliver content but Im super excited and happy to continue to work on the game and add more Content and your ideas!



I wish you a great day!



Best regards,

Mateo