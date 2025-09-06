 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882882 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
- Changed the tool select menu to require only pressing the button rather than holding it, for the benefit of players with keyboards that do not accept multiple inputs. This will be made an option later.
- Fixed not being able to eat after re-entering the game after quitting to title.
- Corrected the alignment of adventure mode sprites being 1 pixel off center.
- Fixed the silo not actually putting feed in the coop while subtracting from the count.
- Fixed an issue where if multiple scenes played in sequence and the first was skipped while a dialogue box was onscreen, the screen would be blacked out during the next scene.
- Various typos fixed.

