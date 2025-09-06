- Changed the tool select menu to require only pressing the button rather than holding it, for the benefit of players with keyboards that do not accept multiple inputs. This will be made an option later.
- Fixed not being able to eat after re-entering the game after quitting to title.
- Corrected the alignment of adventure mode sprites being 1 pixel off center.
- Fixed the silo not actually putting feed in the coop while subtracting from the count.
- Fixed an issue where if multiple scenes played in sequence and the first was skipped while a dialogue box was onscreen, the screen would be blacked out during the next scene.
- Various typos fixed.
v0.8.5e Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update