6 September 2025 Build 19882873
Update notes via Steam Community
- Resolved an issue which could block the progression of the player on the Skill Level-Up quest.
- Fixed the weapon of Hit Streak which could result if temporarily losing attack speed.
- Fixed the weapon of Cycle which could infinitely add stacks of damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823391
