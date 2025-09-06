- Resolved an issue which could block the progression of the player on the Skill Level-Up quest.
- Fixed the weapon of Hit Streak which could result if temporarily losing attack speed.
- Fixed the weapon of Cycle which could infinitely add stacks of damage.
Hot Fixes 0.18.0.13132
Update notes via Steam Community
