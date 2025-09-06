UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.55
Release Date: September 6, 2025
New Features
Shower Interaction System
Players can now open and close the shower by interacting with it, enhancing environmental realism.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Cosmetic Preview Enhancement
The cosmetic preview system in the wardrobe has been improved for better visualization. A bug causing low-quality mask textures has been fixed.
Interaction Text Update
Fixed an issue where interaction text didn't update correctly, ensuring accurate prompts during gameplay.
Level -5 Crash Fix
Resolved a crash that occurred when players attempted to access level -5.
