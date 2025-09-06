 Skip to content
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19882863 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.55
Release Date: September 6, 2025

New Features

  • Shower Interaction System
    Players can now open and close the shower by interacting with it, enhancing environmental realism.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Cosmetic Preview Enhancement
    The cosmetic preview system in the wardrobe has been improved for better visualization. A bug causing low-quality mask textures has been fixed.

  • Interaction Text Update
    Fixed an issue where interaction text didn't update correctly, ensuring accurate prompts during gameplay.

  • Level -5 Crash Fix
    Resolved a crash that occurred when players attempted to access level -5.

Changed files in this update

