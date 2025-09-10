Patch Notes
PvP Province - Lyonesse
The PvP Province has been redone and is now much larger.
Added unique landmark locations, such as ruined old cities, to hint at the history of the province.
Added new sites in the form of watchtowers, providing a convenient place for players to repair their gear and craft items.
Fast Travel is now enabled within Lyonesse between the ruined cities and province gateways.
Crafting & resources
Added two new resources exclusive to the PvP province: Ambergrasp and Canonite.
Enchantment of gear: the new resources found in Lyonesse can be refined in the Alchemy and Jewelcrafting skill trees and combined into Sanctified Oil, which comes in four tiers, ranging from +50 to +125 points of Item Power boost. The oil can be applied to any item with Item Power to boost its stats permanently.
Added the ability to craft Founders' rewards in the Log Workbench, located near every Petra Dei. It complements the still available method of using the Founders Crafting Table to craft those recipes.
Fixed an issue where the same tier of potions with different durations would wildly and unexpectedly vary in value provided. Now it is standardized with slight variation based on tier.
You can now craft a total of 36 new RP wearables, with no stats. The selection includes capes, hats, dresses, tunics, pants, shoes, and new diadems.
Deer bucks now drop antlers as a guaranteed drop.
Building
The building integrity values of the low foundation pieces were fixed to give more support.
The building integrity of some smaller foundation pieces was fixed.
Two Granite foundation pieces now cost 5 instead of 10 granite to better align with the piece size.
All Plots owned by characters in a specific Server Region are now shown to the Player.
Fixed snapping point on Balustrade, Limestone pieces.
Fixed snap-point selection for several small objects.
Reduced the amount of Granite needed to build low walls.
You can now set permissions to sell items at your market stall to Public.
Revamped Lobby and Character Creator
Created a new lobby for the game to make it fit better into the style of the game.
The new lobby includes a short set of introduction screens to Pax Dei. The screens are intended for new players coming to the game, to give them a bit more context on what Pax Dei is about.
Added a range of new options to customize your avatar’s face.
Added a couple of tweaks to better match selected color values.
Adjusted character preset to match their rendered icons.
Profanity filters are now implemented for the character's name.
Renamed the body slider to more accurately reflect a range of body types.
"Always cover body" is now persistent in the Character Selection screen.
Characters
Braids no longer behave erratically when approaching other Players.
Created an alpha mask and set the glove material to double-sided to prevent some unsightly shadows.
Fixed an issue where Petra Dei's inventory stopped looking correctly on the highest UI scale.
Fixed an issue where ears were clipping through some Head Equipment.
UI
Revamped the Tier and Quality symbols. Quality is now shown in a gradient of color in the top half of the icon and also in the segmented outer ring of the new symbol. The segmented inner ring of the symbol indicates the tier. Filled segments show the tier count.
Poor is dark grey
Common is light grey
Uncommon is green
Rare is blue
We have added a notification for when you unlock a recipe by levelling up a skill.
Fixed an issue where the "Find your friends on Discord" text did not fit the frame.
Fixed an issue with moving items where "Split one" would move the whole stack, instead of adding one item to an incomplete stack.
Fixed an issue where the cast bar was not displayed to the Player most of the time.
Fixed an issue where chat did not open after pressing "Enter" in some instances.
Fixed an issue with the Commanding Strike ability's description.
Fixed an issue where the Discord hyperlink did not work in the "Select your Region" menu.
Fixed an issue where, for some localisations, text would exceed window boundaries in the Premium tooltip by applying wrap.
Fixed an issue where the Honed Steel Chopping axe would have the same description as a pickaxe.
Fixed an issue where the Market Stall Location menu could not be closed using the [ESC] key.
Fixed an issue where the Split Stack slider was too small, reducing UI precision.
Fixed an issue where the UI scale slider button did not align correctly with its 4 values and could be dragged across the entire slider surface.
Fixed missing apostrophes from Province Gate names.
Decreased the font size of the stack on the item icons.
Added a notification about XP gain whilst Mining, Skinning, and Woodcutting.
Removed black bars on the sides of the screen on ultrawide monitors
World
Fixed an issue where a gap in geometry appeared on some caves' ceilings.
Fixed an issue where grass was floating above the ground in Ancien – Lavedan.
Fixed an issue where invisible collision was present.
Fixed an issue where some decorative sacrificial assets were misaligned with the ground in The Oubliettes dungeon.
Fixed an issue with particular foliage LOD inside Lyonesse Wildlands.
Fixed an instance of floating decorative rocks in a cavern part of The Carcinoma dungeon.
Fixed minor collision issues with bridges.
Fixed the issue where setting the streaming distance to zero percent would cause multiple graphics issues.
Fixed two instances of floor z-fighting in The Molting Chambers dungeon.
Quicksilver drop rates have been increased.
Rain Lily Extract and Datura Seed Pod Extract will no longer be lootable since they weren't used in any recipes.
Removed T2 rare spawns from T1 Heartland camps.
The vase in the Reflection of Holastri dungeon is no longer clipping with the wall.
World visuals
Improved night sky with more realistic star distribution and relative magnitudes.
Improved cloud rendering with less grainy appearance.
Minor image exposure and contrast adjustments.
Localization
Added localized names for all Gates between provinces.
Fixed an issue where the "Crafter Unlocks" text did not fit in its designated space in Polish localization.
Adjusted the "Discord Account Linking" text in Chat Settings for the Spanish Language to fit with the UI.
Localized "Home location updated" notification.
Camera
Fixed an issue where the camera could clip into a tree.
Fixed an issue where previously selected Character preset's highlight did not disappear, unless hovered on.
Audio & VFX
Added new intro music - it's different depending on the local machine time of day.
Fixed an issue where water volume would not have SFX.
Hid some visible streaks that were causing texture issues with some spell VFX (Bloodfed Grove for example).
Targeting effects now apply similar visuals to the committed effect.
Crashes
Fixed an issue where "Sign in with Discord" crashed the game after clicking on accept in the Discord pop-up.
Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the miracle menu would cause the game to crash.
Known Issues
Combat
Combat state does not end when players who are in combat (against each other) leave a PvP zone and remain in proximity. , preventing equipment changes and affecting regeneration.
Blocking is not functioning when equipping a wieldable from the inventory. No issue when equipping it from the quick slots bar. This impacts all items that allow blocking: Greataxes, Greatmauls, Two-Handed Spears, and the Shields.
Shooting with a Bow is possible while using Emotes (no, it is not a feature).
Building
(Not New) Bottom snapping point functionality is missing for multiple foundation building pieces, making construction alignment more difficult.
World (Lyonesse)
Some resources and NPCs are on unreachable mountain peaks in Lyonesse.
A plank near some ‘empire ruins’ in Lyonesse is clipping through the wooden platform.
A road leading to one of the Inquisition locations is unnaturally shaped, creating impassable terrain.
A demonic tree is present on the road in Lyonesse, in the Karrek area.
The ‘PvP watchtower’ and ‘Fey Slumbering’ icons are missing from the Map Legend in Lyonesse.
Stretched road textures appear in several locations in Lyonesse, Corbin Zone.
The biome indicator graphic overlaps water in Lyonesse, Brecilien Zone, misrepresenting terrain on the map.
Some decorative pillars in Lyonesse, Avalon, appear misaligned with the terrain and are floating above ground in some locations.
UI & HUD
Level requirements for wearables and wieldables are no longer displayed in items’ tooltips.
Opening the Construction Hammer map briefly stacks all Zone names at the center of the minimap while it initializes.
On higher UI scale settings, the Equipment UI overlaps the HUD, obscuring health, stamina, and abilities. Character statistics can also be cut off.
The biome HUD tooltip background does not properly resize to fit text, with specific biome names overlapping or being too close to the frame.
Opening or closing multiple UIs in a row may trigger an Undefined Error due to failed API requests.
The “ESC X” button in Polish localization overlaps outside of the UI frame.
The internal ID of the enchantment category has not been localized and is displayed in Market Stall, Redeeming Queue, and Journal recipe overview for the items of this category.
Certain minerals (Lapis Lazuli, Quicksilver) and gemstones (Diamond, Ruby) lack Tier indicators, causing inconsistency and confusion.
Reopening inventory after enchanting shows an empty Enchanting window until the player reselects the item.
Character Creation & Customization
Character creation may fail and the game can crash if you create a character up to the zone selection step, then cancel each step to return to the character selection lobby, and afterward create and enter the game with a new character. A restart is required to avoid the issue.
The game occasionally freezes when exiting from the character selection lobby.
“Reset Sliders” in Character Creator resets values to the minimum instead of the middle, creating inconsistencies between indicators and appearance.
Rapidly switching character presets in Character Creator can distort the camera, causing it to center inside the character model.
Character heads appear blurry/pixelated on low graphics settings when viewed from the side or back in Character Creator.
“UpperCheeks Up/Down” text in Character Creator is missing a space.
Certain Face Details text entries do not fit in their UI space in Polish and Spanish localizations.
Wearables & Cosmetics
RP shoes and boots clip through most bottom wearables, with high boots showing the worst clipping.
Some RP clothes recipes are incorrectly unlocked by default.
RP dresses show a seam near the collarbone when graphics are set to Low quality.
Some RP wearables have inaccurate Polish translations (e.g., Traveler’s Mantle, Ivorylace Hose, RP Pants).
