Fast Travel is now enabled within Lyonesse between the ruined cities and province gateways.

Added new sites in the form of watchtowers, providing a convenient place for players to repair their gear and craft items.

Added unique landmark locations, such as ruined old cities, to hint at the history of the province.

The PvP Province has been redone and is now much larger.

You can now craft a total of 36 new RP wearables, with no stats. The selection includes capes, hats, dresses, tunics, pants, shoes, and new diadems.

Fixed an issue where the same tier of potions with different durations would wildly and unexpectedly vary in value provided. Now it is standardized with slight variation based on tier.

Added the ability to craft Founders' rewards in the Log Workbench, located near every Petra Dei. It complements the still available method of using the Founders Crafting Table to craft those recipes.

Enchantment of gear: the new resources found in Lyonesse can be refined in the Alchemy and Jewelcrafting skill trees and combined into Sanctified Oil, which comes in four tiers, ranging from +50 to +125 points of Item Power boost. The oil can be applied to any item with Item Power to boost its stats permanently.

Added two new resources exclusive to the PvP province: Ambergrasp and Canonite.

You can now set permissions to sell items at your market stall to Public.

Reduced the amount of Granite needed to build low walls.

All Plots owned by characters in a specific Server Region are now shown to the Player.

Two Granite foundation pieces now cost 5 instead of 10 granite to better align with the piece size.

The building integrity of some smaller foundation pieces was fixed.

The building integrity values of the low foundation pieces were fixed to give more support.

"Always cover body" is now persistent in the Character Selection screen.

Renamed the body slider to more accurately reflect a range of body types.

Profanity filters are now implemented for the character's name.

Added a couple of tweaks to better match selected color values.

Added a range of new options to customize your avatar’s face.

The new lobby includes a short set of introduction screens to Pax Dei. The screens are intended for new players coming to the game, to give them a bit more context on what Pax Dei is about.

Created a new lobby for the game to make it fit better into the style of the game.

Fixed an issue where ears were clipping through some Head Equipment.

Fixed an issue where Petra Dei's inventory stopped looking correctly on the highest UI scale.

Created an alpha mask and set the glove material to double-sided to prevent some unsightly shadows.

Braids no longer behave erratically when approaching other Players.

Revamped the Tier and Quality symbols. Quality is now shown in a gradient of color in the top half of the icon and also in the segmented outer ring of the new symbol. The segmented inner ring of the symbol indicates the tier. Filled segments show the tier count. Poor is dark grey

Common is light grey

Uncommon is green

Rare is blue

We have added a notification for when you unlock a recipe by levelling up a skill.

Fixed an issue where the "Find your friends on Discord" text did not fit the frame.

Fixed an issue with moving items where "Split one" would move the whole stack, instead of adding one item to an incomplete stack.

Fixed an issue where the cast bar was not displayed to the Player most of the time.

Fixed an issue where chat did not open after pressing "Enter" in some instances.

Fixed an issue with the Commanding Strike ability's description.

Fixed an issue where the Discord hyperlink did not work in the "Select your Region" menu.

Fixed an issue where, for some localisations, text would exceed window boundaries in the Premium tooltip by applying wrap.

Fixed an issue where the Honed Steel Chopping axe would have the same description as a pickaxe.

Fixed an issue where the Market Stall Location menu could not be closed using the [ESC] key.

Fixed an issue where the Split Stack slider was too small, reducing UI precision.

Fixed an issue where the UI scale slider button did not align correctly with its 4 values and could be dragged across the entire slider surface.

Fixed missing apostrophes from Province Gate names.

Decreased the font size of the stack on the item icons.

Added a notification about XP gain whilst Mining, Skinning, and Woodcutting.