6 September 2025 Build 19882806 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed sneaky bug that was making Mandrillian Bots un-gibbable by the "normal" damage type (while still working as intended for armor piercing, blast, blade, and blunt damage)

Small heads up: Valve done gone goofed again with Remote Play (and Steam Link), so if you're having problems with it go into Steam Client Beta --hopefully them fixing it so fast on the beta branch means it will be back to normal on main pretty soon

Changed files in this update

Open link