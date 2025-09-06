Fixed sneaky bug that was making Mandrillian Bots un-gibbable by the "normal" damage type (while still working as intended for armor piercing, blast, blade, and blunt damage)



Small heads up: Valve done gone goofed again with Remote Play (and Steam Link), so if you're having problems with it go into Steam Client Beta --hopefully them fixing it so fast on the beta branch means it will be back to normal on main pretty soon