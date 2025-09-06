This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone,

Stage 1 is a huge milestone — the entire map has been rebuilt from scratch. With it comes a brand-new sky system, a new water system, an updated weather system, and fully refreshed fish and gear models. Our goal has been simple: to make the game look and feel better than ever, while maintaining the same smooth performance and frame rate as before.

The Challenges Along the Way

The road to this point wasn’t easy. Along the way, we encountered many surprises - entire features and add-ons stopped working after migrating to the new Unity engine. We had to rebuild and rework them from the ground up to ensure the game remains stable and future-proof. This process took time and effort, but it sets the foundation for all the upcoming stages of the Beta.



STAGE 1 Limitations

Please note that in this stage, Multiplayer and the Trophy Lodge are not yet available, and the player level is currently capped at Level 5. Progress between the BETA and standard game is separate - each version uses its own save files, so your progress will not transfer between them. The only exception here is that you can load Cloud Saves in BETA, but progress made there will not override anything in the default game.

Why Your Feedback Matters

Behind the scenes, more has changed than you might notice at first glance. The backend systems of the game have been overhauled to such a degree that your feedback is now the single most important factor. We need to know if everything runs correctly, if nothing breaks, and how you feel about the new changes: the fish models, the weather, the water, and the underwater experience. But the most important information is performance and visuals!

New Underwater Experience

Speaking of underwater, we’ve added new camera controls. By holding Left CTRL, you can now freely rotate the underwater camera, and with the scroll wheel, you can zoom it in or out. Give it a try and let us know how it feels.



The Road Ahead

Stage 1 is only the beginning. We’re committed to improving every part of the game step by step, with your help and feedback guiding us along the way. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Kind Regards,

Ultimate Fishing Team

HOW TO PLAY

BETA is available in two ways. Playtests will run for TWO (2) weeks!

If you are not sure about the BETA code, we suggest playing on the PlayTest app.

Via Steam Playtests

Via Steam Beta Branch



Changelog | Stage 1:

Technical Updates

Migrated project to Unity 6 HDRP

New water system

New weather system

New sound system (now based on AudioMixer)

Refactored Fish AI with the new version of Behavior Designer

Fixed underwater bait particle indicator (now disabled when not needed)

Fixed 3D renders of rods and reels

Fixed fish animation render distance and culling issues

Adjusted fish spawn system, added Spawner Action Manager

Refactored fish spawner activation manager (better control over fish per spawner)

Added Betty Lake spawn points

Microverse setup

Microsplat setup

Unified vegetation shaders

Terrain tessellation added

Underwater rendering fixes with a new renderer

Overwater and underwater renderer separation

General gameplay tweaks and environment adjustments

Visual & Environment Improvements

GPU instancer setup, blanket setup, and new assets

Added new underwater rocks, blanket rocks, and cave environments

Added new stamps and ground packs for multiple regions

Unified and updated vegetation shaders

Updated Microsplat textures and materials

Added new texture packs and stamps

Added billboard system

Added underwater post-processing effects

Refactored rope rendering layers for underwater scenes

Improved terrain rendering (quality presets, distance tweaks)

Fixed water reflection issues

Added depth scaling (1.4x) with Microverse + Microsplat

New rod models:

DAKINO DXP

DAKINO MAX-65

OKENA BR

DAKINO DV-G40

DAKINO MAX-75

DAKINO DXR

KUBOT S-104

OKENA BS

DAKINO DV-G50

KUBOT S-204

OKENA BT

KUBOT S-304

DAKINO DXS

DAKINO MAX-85

DAKINO DV-G60

New reel models:

OKENA K-03X

DAKINO ZAM-10

DAKINO CA-T50

DAKINO SL-I

DAKINO ZAM-30

DAKINO ZAM-40

DAKINO SL-II

DAKINO SL-III

DAKINO FD-1700

DAKINO ZAM-F50

DAKINO FD-3800

DAKINO FD-3900

DAKINO ZAM-60

DAKINO FD-6400

New fish models:

Rainbow Trout

Brown Trout

Brook Trout

Bull Trout

Cutthroat Trout

Burbot

Ide

Pumpkinseed

Audio

Integrated Environment Audio System

Fixed duplicated sounds (footsteps, water)

Added new underwater sound effects

Added splash/water footsteps

Separated overwater and underwater sound systems

Optimized loading of audio assets

User Interface & Settings