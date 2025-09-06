 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882784
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Stage 1 is a huge milestone — the entire map has been rebuilt from scratch. With it comes a brand-new sky system, a new water system, an updated weather system, and fully refreshed fish and gear models. Our goal has been simple: to make the game look and feel better than ever, while maintaining the same smooth performance and frame rate as before.

The Challenges Along the Way

The road to this point wasn’t easy. Along the way, we encountered many surprises - entire features and add-ons stopped working after migrating to the new Unity engine. We had to rebuild and rework them from the ground up to ensure the game remains stable and future-proof. This process took time and effort, but it sets the foundation for all the upcoming stages of the Beta.

STAGE 1 Limitations

Please note that in this stage, Multiplayer and the Trophy Lodge are not yet available, and the player level is currently capped at Level 5. Progress between the BETA and standard game is separate - each version uses its own save files, so your progress will not transfer between them. The only exception here is that you can load Cloud Saves in BETA, but progress made there will not override anything in the default game.

Why Your Feedback Matters

Behind the scenes, more has changed than you might notice at first glance. The backend systems of the game have been overhauled to such a degree that your feedback is now the single most important factor. We need to know if everything runs correctly, if nothing breaks, and how you feel about the new changes: the fish models, the weather, the water, and the underwater experience. But the most important information is performance and visuals!

New Underwater Experience

Speaking of underwater, we’ve added new camera controls. By holding Left CTRL, you can now freely rotate the underwater camera, and with the scroll wheel, you can zoom it in or out. Give it a try and let us know how it feels.

The Road Ahead

Stage 1 is only the beginning. We’re committed to improving every part of the game step by step, with your help and feedback guiding us along the way. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Kind Regards,

Ultimate Fishing Team

HOW TO PLAY

BETA is available in two ways. Playtests will run for TWO (2) weeks!

If you are not sure about the BETA code, we suggest playing on the PlayTest app.

  1. Via Steam Playtests

  2. Via Steam Beta Branch

Changelog | Stage 1:

Technical Updates

  • Migrated project to Unity 6 HDRP

  • New water system

  • New weather system

  • New sound system (now based on AudioMixer)

  • Refactored Fish AI with the new version of Behavior Designer

  • Fixed underwater bait particle indicator (now disabled when not needed)

  • Fixed 3D renders of rods and reels

  • Fixed fish animation render distance and culling issues

  • Adjusted fish spawn system, added Spawner Action Manager

  • Refactored fish spawner activation manager (better control over fish per spawner)

  • Added Betty Lake spawn points

  • Microverse setup

  • Microsplat setup

  • Unified vegetation shaders

  • Terrain tessellation added

  • Underwater rendering fixes with a new renderer

  • Overwater and underwater renderer separation

  • General gameplay tweaks and environment adjustments

Visual & Environment Improvements

  • GPU instancer setup, blanket setup, and new assets

  • Added new underwater rocks, blanket rocks, and cave environments

  • Added new stamps and ground packs for multiple regions

  • Unified and updated vegetation shaders

  • Updated Microsplat textures and materials

  • Added new texture packs and stamps

  • Added billboard system

  • Added underwater post-processing effects

  • Refactored rope rendering layers for underwater scenes

  • Improved terrain rendering (quality presets, distance tweaks)

  • Fixed water reflection issues

  • Added depth scaling (1.4x) with Microverse + Microsplat

New rod models:

  • DAKINO DXP

  • DAKINO MAX-65

  • OKENA BR

  • DAKINO DV-G40

  • DAKINO MAX-75

  • DAKINO DXR

  • KUBOT S-104

  • OKENA BS

  • DAKINO DV-G50

  • KUBOT S-204

  • OKENA BT

  • KUBOT S-304

  • DAKINO DXS

  • DAKINO MAX-85

  • DAKINO DV-G60

New reel models:

  • OKENA K-03X

  • DAKINO ZAM-10

  • DAKINO CA-T50

  • DAKINO SL-I

  • DAKINO ZAM-30

  • DAKINO ZAM-40

  • DAKINO SL-II

  • DAKINO SL-III

  • DAKINO FD-1700

  • DAKINO ZAM-F50

  • DAKINO FD-3800

  • DAKINO FD-3900

  • DAKINO ZAM-60

  • DAKINO FD-6400

New fish models:

  • Rainbow Trout

  • Brown Trout

  • Brook Trout

  • Bull Trout

  • Cutthroat Trout

  • Burbot

  • Ide

  • Pumpkinseed

Audio

  • Integrated Environment Audio System

  • Fixed duplicated sounds (footsteps, water)

  • Added new underwater sound effects

  • Added splash/water footsteps

  • Separated overwater and underwater sound systems

  • Optimized loading of audio assets

User Interface & Settings

  • Added new loading screens (splash, tutorial, fisheries, DLC logos)

  • Added quality presets and a custom preset option

  • Refactored UI quality settings

  • Fixed issues in the encyclopedia and achievements

  • Refactored render targets (items, background, reel)

  • Improved loading optimizations

  • Added new graphic settings tweaks and texture quality setup

Changed depots in remaster_preview branch

View more data in app history for build 19882784
Fishing Simulator Content Depot 468921
