Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.62, which contains fixes for a number of the most serious technical issues.

Changelog:

Fixed a lot of issues with the Chinese localization. It should be way more stable now.

Fixed a bug that resulted in attack on Padua sometimes resulting in an error message and being unable to proceed.

Fixed several various errors related to other localizations.

Lowered prestige requirement for the Wedding quest.

Fixed several other minor bugs and glitches.

If you've encountered any bugs - don't hesitate to let me know either on Steam or in Discord. I will do my best to roll the patches out in a timely manner.

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue!

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.