 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882758 Edited 6 September 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.62, which contains fixes for a number of the most serious technical issues.

Changelog:

  • Fixed a lot of issues with the Chinese localization. It should be way more stable now.

  • Fixed a bug that resulted in attack on Padua sometimes resulting in an error message and being unable to proceed.

  • Fixed several various errors related to other localizations.

  • Lowered prestige requirement for the Wedding quest.

  • Fixed several other minor bugs and glitches.

If you've encountered any bugs - don't hesitate to let me know either on Steam or in Discord. I will do my best to roll the patches out in a timely manner.

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue!

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.

Changed files in this update

Depot 687801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link