6 September 2025 Build 19882725 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.6 - Wheel of Fate [DLC]

* Expansion Finale.
- Addition: Bug Report feature.
* While playing the game, you can now press F8 at any scene to open a bug report scene. Spotted a typo? Attach a screenshot and send! Anything else? Write it down and send!
*GUI Tweaks.
* Splashscreen Update.

* Fixed reported typo in prologue.
* Book 2 Export System
* New Achievements

