v1.6 - Wheel of Fate [DLC]
* Expansion Finale.
- Addition: Bug Report feature.
* While playing the game, you can now press F8 at any scene to open a bug report scene. Spotted a typo? Attach a screenshot and send! Anything else? Write it down and send!
*GUI Tweaks.
* Splashscreen Update.
* Fixed reported typo in prologue.
* Book 2 Export System
* New Achievements
v1.6 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update