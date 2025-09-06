✓ Enhanced crossing
✓ Refactor ball destination for better performance
✓ Add new stadium (track and field) for finals
✓ Add player line-up for finals (e.g. cup final)
✓ Add sub bench and animated managers
✓ New celebration - run to sub bench
✓ Subs coming on wait on sideline for player coming off
✓ Add stadium tunnel that players run out off when match starts/ second half
✓ Fix bug where game stalls on coin toss
Update notes for v1.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1887011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update