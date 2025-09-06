 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882706 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✓ Enhanced crossing
✓ Refactor ball destination for better performance
✓ Add new stadium (track and field) for finals
✓ Add player line-up for finals (e.g. cup final)
✓ Add sub bench and animated managers
✓ New celebration - run to sub bench
✓ Subs coming on wait on sideline for player coming off
✓ Add stadium tunnel that players run out off when match starts/ second half
✓ Fix bug where game stalls on coin toss

