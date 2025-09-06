✓ Enhanced crossing

✓ Refactor ball destination for better performance

✓ Add new stadium (track and field) for finals

✓ Add player line-up for finals (e.g. cup final)

✓ Add sub bench and animated managers

✓ New celebration - run to sub bench

✓ Subs coming on wait on sideline for player coming off

✓ Add stadium tunnel that players run out off when match starts/ second half

✓ Fix bug where game stalls on coin toss