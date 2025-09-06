 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882679
Update notes via Steam Community

-Changed the mouse sensitivity

-The healing potion now works in combat as expected

-Cursor is no longer hidden and locked after exiting The Eternal Maze

Changed files in this update

Depot 2226191
  • Loading history…
