6 September 2025 Build 19882627 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed coward
- Fixed combat world exp calculation (x1 -> x1.7)
- Fixed underdog for the enemy team
- Adjusted shop permanent perk quest
- Limited random perk amount from combat
- Fixed tooltips
- Shop restock is now affected by the game speed.
- Fixed a lag when crafting +1e6 items at once.
- Fixed a problem where infiltration tried to kill a soldier from an empty army
- Fixed a situation where exported saves don't pause/unpause correctly.
- Each army now has a soldier reward - a soldier from the army - obtained on the first victory.
- Added a permanent perk that increases the max random perks obtained from the combat
- Updated dragging images

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692381
