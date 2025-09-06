- Fixed coward

- Fixed combat world exp calculation (x1 -> x1.7)

- Fixed underdog for the enemy team

- Adjusted shop permanent perk quest

- Limited random perk amount from combat

- Fixed tooltips

- Shop restock is now affected by the game speed.

- Fixed a lag when crafting +1e6 items at once.

- Fixed a problem where infiltration tried to kill a soldier from an empty army

- Fixed a situation where exported saves don't pause/unpause correctly.

- Each army now has a soldier reward - a soldier from the army - obtained on the first victory.

- Added a permanent perk that increases the max random perks obtained from the combat

- Updated dragging images