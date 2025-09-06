- Fixed coward
- Fixed combat world exp calculation (x1 -> x1.7)
- Fixed underdog for the enemy team
- Adjusted shop permanent perk quest
- Limited random perk amount from combat
- Fixed tooltips
- Shop restock is now affected by the game speed.
- Fixed a lag when crafting +1e6 items at once.
- Fixed a problem where infiltration tried to kill a soldier from an empty army
- Fixed a situation where exported saves don't pause/unpause correctly.
- Each army now has a soldier reward - a soldier from the army - obtained on the first victory.
- Added a permanent perk that increases the max random perks obtained from the combat
- Updated dragging images
Update 0.4.6
