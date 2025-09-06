New Feature – Volume Slider
Added a master volume slider in the Settings menu.
Players can now fine-tune audio levels for music, sound effects, and ambient sounds.
Your preferences will automatically save between sessions.
Lumber & Plunder – Patch Notes v1.0.2
