[Game]- Updated Kham Duc Airbase with asphalt roads, general improvements[Client]- Fixed Last Man Standing round clear music spawm- Added cl_draw_hud_hints_texts command to enable/disable pop-up hud hint texts[Server]- Fixed bug when cloud tint color stopped working after some update- Fixed flaregun boost- env_flare no longer sticks to walls unless wall has wood material- Fixed changelevel vote no longer working[Linux]- Fixed random white circles render bug[Weapons]- Fixed dual weapons only having one muzzle flash- Increased ammo of Kolos AA from 7/14 to 7/21[Controller]- Added controller vibration to more weapon types like ptrd, rocket and grenade launchers, also crossbow- Bumped default vibration intensity a bit- Controller will no longer vibrate if current input is not from it[Zombie]- Decreased headshot cash award from 25 to 15- Decreased round win bonus from 300 to 250- Added possibility to buy perks infinitely- Napalm zombie now lights up barricades- Fixed Havoc and Gunner animations no longer working- Fixed screenspace damage effects does not appear while wearing armor- Improved path finding of zombies- Fixed backblasts of rocket launcher damaging turrets