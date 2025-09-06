 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882514
Update notes via Steam Community



[Game]

- Updated Kham Duc Airbase with asphalt roads, general improvements

[Client]

- Fixed Last Man Standing round clear music spawm
- Added cl_draw_hud_hints_texts command to enable/disable pop-up hud hint texts

[Server]

- Fixed bug when cloud tint color stopped working after some update
- Fixed flaregun boost
- env_flare no longer sticks to walls unless wall has wood material
- Fixed changelevel vote no longer working

[Linux]

- Fixed random white circles render bug

[Weapons]

- Fixed dual weapons only having one muzzle flash
- Increased ammo of Kolos AA from 7/14 to 7/21

[Controller]

- Added controller vibration to more weapon types like ptrd, rocket and grenade launchers, also crossbow
- Bumped default vibration intensity a bit
- Controller will no longer vibrate if current input is not from it

[Zombie]

- Decreased headshot cash award from 25 to 15
- Decreased round win bonus from 300 to 250
- Added possibility to buy perks infinitely
- Napalm zombie now lights up barricades
- Fixed Havoc and Gunner animations no longer working
- Fixed screenspace damage effects does not appear while wearing armor
- Improved path finding of zombies
- Fixed backblasts of rocket launcher damaging turrets

